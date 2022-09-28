Railroad Contract Talks

Norfolk Southern locomotives work in the in the Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa. The railroad union that rejected its deal with the nation's freight railroads earlier this month now has a new tentative agreement. 

 Gene J. Puskar

OMAHA, Neb. — A union that rejected its deal with the nation's freight railroads earlier this month now has a new tentative agreement, but officials cautioned that the contract dispute won't be fully settled until all 12 rail unions approve their agreements this fall.