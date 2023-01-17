School Shooting-Students Return

School staff cheer as students returned to in-person classes at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. 

 Jim Salter

ST. LOUIS — A red carpet, welcome signs, cheers and high fives welcomed students back Tuesday at Central Visual Arts and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, nearly three months after a young gunman killed two people and injured seven others in a rampage inside the school.