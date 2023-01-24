California Shooting

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, center, and Monterey Park Chief of Police Scott Wiese, far right, brief the media outside the Civic Center in Monterey Park, Calif.

Lost in the aftermath of the Monterey Park, California, ballroom dance hall shooting that left 11 people dead is an alarming fact: It took five hours for authorities to alert the public that the gunman was on the loose.