A group of Bell County history enthusiasts descended on Killeen’s Blackburn Cemetery Jan. 30 with cellphones in hand, determined to make certain the inhabitants of the cemetery would be easily found if visitors come to call.
The group is adding Global Positioning System coordinates for each gravesite so family members, friends, genealogists, and anyone else interested in locating a particular grave in the cemetery. The GPS coordinates for each grave, if not already done, were added to Findagrave.com, an internet site popular with history buffs.
The addition of GPS coordinates for gravesites in Bell County is a 2021 goal of the Bell County Historical Commission’s Cemetery Committee.
Blackburn Cemetery was chosen as the first cemetery to be worked because of its size and location, and the ease with which committee members could learn the procedures to upload the coordinates.
Judy Tyler, a Killeen resident and a member of both the BCHC Cemetery Committee and the Ensign Thomas Huling Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, reached out to Melissa Walcik, registrar for the Ensign Thomas Huling NSDAR, for assistance. Walcik was experienced in the addition of GPS coordinates to Findagrave and agreed to instruct and assist.
Together, the two groups addressed each grave at Blackburn and ensured each was adequately marked for easy location.
The BCHC Cemetery Committee plans to add GPS coordinates to the Findagrave site for at least two other Bell County cemeteries in 2021. The committee’s goal is to eventually do the same for all county cemeteries.
BCHC works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage in accordance with Texas state laws and under the direction of the Bell County Commissioners Court. The commission meets the fourth Monday of each month, except May and December, in the historic Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton. The historical commission does not meet in May or December because of holiday hour conflicts.
The next BCHC meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the courthouse.
Persons interesting in more information, or becoming a member, may contact the BCHC office on the first floor of the courthouse. The office is staffed by volunteers most days from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. The telephone number for the office is 254-933-5917.
For more information on the Ensign Thomas Huling NSDAR, call Eileen Walcik , vice regent, at 254-634-5951.