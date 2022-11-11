Obit-Kevin Conroy

Kevin Conroy during a Q&A panel at Wizard World in Chicago. Conroy, the voice actor whose gravely voice was for many Batman fans the definite sound of the Caped Crusader, died Thursday after a battle with cancer. 

 Rob Grabowski

NEW YORK — Kevin Conroy, the prolific voice actor whose gravely delivery on "Batman: The Animated Series" was — for many Batman fans — the definite sound of the Caped Crusader, has died at 66.