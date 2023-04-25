School safety

Law enforcement officers patrol outside the library of Akins Early College High School in Austin on Sept. 15, 2022. Authorities were called after a threat on social media was reported.

 Roberto Ramirez for The Texas Tribune

The Texas House on Tuesday gave final approval to legislation that is calling for significant investments to beef up schools’ safety, including hiring at least one armed security officer at every campus, providing incentives for school employees to get certified to carry a weapon and installing silent panic alert buttons in every classroom.