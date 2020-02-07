Three Bell County libraries were recognized for their work in providing consistently excellent contributions to their local communities.
The Temple, Belton and Harker Heights libraries each received the 2019 Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association. The libraries were part of a group of 53 that won the recognition.
The association judges libraries in 10 areas in which they serve the community, including summer reading programs, literacy support and services for underserved populations.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the team of library professionals I work with and their commitment to providing outstanding programming and services to our community,” Leigh Gardner, Temple Library director, said. “This is the 11th straight year we have received this award, which shows the library staff’s dedication to giving our community their best efforts year after year.”
Gardner said the Temple community is partly responsible for the library winning the award because she thinks it can only be won if a community truly values its local library and the services it provides.
Even after 11 years, library officials said they will continue to try and improve the library and the services it provides to the community.
Currently, Gardner said, the library is working to grow its science, technology, engineering, arts and math programs, most recently with a purchase of a 3D printer. With the new printer, she hopes to have programming classes for residents to learn to use the printer, while also using it to replace missing board game pieces.
The library has looked to others around the state for ideas to help residents, such as adopting a series of classes to help seniors learn to use computers.
“One of the great characteristics of the library profession is generosity,” Gardner said. “We are not in competition with each other but cheer each other on. We openly share what works and what doesn’t work with each other.”
Stacey Hawkins, Temple director of performance excellence, said the city tries to participate in many of these excellence programs because it allows Temple to share with, and learn from, other cities.
Belton’s Lena Armstrong Public Library and Harker Height’s Stewart C. Meyer Public Library were the two other libraries in Bell County to win the award.
“This award is an indication that we regularly meet the needs of this community in meaningful ways,” Laura Stevens, Belton library assistant, said. “Our patrons do a great job of providing positive feedback on a regular basis, but it’s also nice to be formally recognized for our efforts by such a prestigious statewide organization.”