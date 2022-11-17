Starbucks Strikes

People chant and hold signs Thursday in front of a Starbucks in New York. Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they're going on strike  in what would be the largest labor action since last year. 

 Seth Wenig

Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores are on strike Thursday in their largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company's stores began late last year.