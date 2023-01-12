COLUMBIA, S.C.— Former President Donald Trump is planning to hold the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid in the early-voting state of South Carolina.
Trump to hold 1st public campaign event in South Carolina
- By MEG KINNARD Associated Press
