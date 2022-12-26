Lake Belton’s slow drain from drought has lessened lately.
The reservoir — one of two in Bell County — has steadily dropped since December 2021 when it was 93.7% full.
On Monday, the lake was 66.3% — more than 13 feet below its normal elevation of 580.65 feet above sea level, according to data from the Texas Water Development Board.
Similarly, Stillhouse Hollow Lake — south of Killeen, Harker Heights and the Belton area — is 72.7% full, more than 11 feet below its normal elevation of 619.94 feet above sea level. The lake was 94.8% full a year ago.
The agency’s water data shows other drops in 2022 across the state as year-long drought conditions hampered most water bodies.
Most notably Proctor Lake, north of Lake Belton on the Leon River, is 42.9% full, about the level the body has been at for three months.
Bell County’s drought conditions have remained stable for weeks, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map. Recent rain aided — shooting up to 150% on average over the last month.
The northern half is under severe drought conditions — about 60% of the county —while the southern portion is under moderate drought, the Dec. 19 map update showed.
Bell’s neighbors have varying drought conditions. To the east, Milam County has slivers of moderate to abnormally dry conditions with much of the county experiencing no current drought conditions.
However, west of Bell, Coryell County is mostly under extreme drought — the second-highest level — with some pockets of severe drought conditions.
“The latest drought monitor map, for conditions as of Dec. 13, shows drought expansion in East Texas and contraction for Central Texas,” the Texas Water Development Board said in a Twitter post on Dec. 19. “For the second consecutive week, the change from the previous week is less than .05 percent of the total area of the state.”
Historically, the 2022 drought conditions are the strongest since 2011, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Integrated Drought Information System.
The agency said 2022 was the seventh driest year to date in the past 128 years with a drop of 10.57 inches of rain less than normal.
Future conditions
Short- and long-range forecasts show continued drought conditions are expected.
Drought in Bell County “remains but improves,” according to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center’s Monthly Drought Outlook.
Weather service data shows East Bell County will have lingering drought with a 40% chance of below-normal precipitation over the next month. West Bell County will have a 50% chance of below-normal precipitation.
In other words, it will be mostly dry through the winter.
Lingering effects
Drought conditions are affecting Bell County agriculture — about 67,409 acres of corn, 26,811 acres of hay and 14,635 acres of wheat, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Livestock is also affected, including 22,412 cattle and 5,150 sheep in Bell County.
Weather forecast
Central Texas continued to thaw out from its Christmas holiday weekend freeze. Sunny skies led to temperatures in the high 50s on Monday.
Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high near 50 and a low of 37.
Warmer temperatures will reach into the 70s by Wednesday with a low of 52 degrees.
A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected after 1 p.m. Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 72. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph with some gusts up to 20 mph.
More rain is expected Thursday night as a 20% chance of precipitation remains on Friday. The high is expected near 69 and the low temperature will be around 51.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 71 and a low near 49 degrees, the weather service said.