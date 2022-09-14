Amtrak’s Texas Eagle passenger rail service through the state — including a stop in Temple — was suspended Wednesday as the company prepared for a freight railroad strike that could interrupt the system.
Amtrak suspends passenger train service through Texas, including Temple stop
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
