SALADO — The weather cooperated on Saturday and Main Street was crowded for the village’s second big event since the coronavirus pandemic shut things down in 2020.
As they have in the past, the Wildflower Arts and Crafts Festival and the Texas Wine and Rogue Art Festival fed off each other, said Amanda Organ, administrator for the Salado Chamber of Commerce. Both festivals continue today. The wildflower festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St., and the wine and rogue art festival is from noon to 4 p.m. at Salado Winery and Salado Wine Seller, 841 N. Main St.
“I’ve talked with the vendors and they’ve had a great turnout,” Organ said. “It’s been a constant flow of traffic.”
More than 40 vendors of food, arts and crafts, jewelry, paintings, pottery and crochet were set up on the civic center grounds. Alexis McLaughlin sang and played an acoustic guitar in the gazebo. Genie Nipp will fill that spot today, Organ said.
One of the more colorful craft booths was “2 Cute Bows.” Marcela Calvo of Round Rock displayed a variety of bows made of ribbons and clay. She began making them as a hobby in her home country of Costa Rica, 12 years ago, she said.
“I started selling to my family and friends and we started going to shows,” she said. “I just learned by myself.”
A sweet smell drew people to the nearby booth of Tina James of Harker Heights, “Soy Joy Candles.” She’s been making candles out of soy wax for about two years, she said.
She and her partner, Tricia Long of Belton, go to other fairs and are “making a little bit of money with it,” James said.
There were car candles, wax melts and regular candles. They had many scents, including pineapple, coconut and coffee.
Across the aisle, Clare Aaron met browsers at her booth, “Oils and Photography.” Since retiring from a career in education, she has taken her paintings and photos to fairs in Salado, San Antonio and Austin.
She usually sells only a few paintings, but picks up commission work. For example, she said, a lawyer in Waco saw her painting of a goat barn and hired her to do a large painting of the barn surrounded by bluebonnets. She once did a show in the rotunda of the state capitol building and sold a painting to a state senator, she said.
“I combine different things to make my own compositions,” she said, usually from her own photographs. She’s one of the artists with paintings at Uniquely Salado, 20 Black Creek Drive.
Meanwhile, two blocks away, corks were popping at the wine and art festival. June Ritterbusch, owner of the Salado Winery and Salado Wine Seller, said the turnout was good. Hecho en Queso and Toka Island Grill were popular and people were seated at tables in the shade and drinking wine.
Brandy Diamond and Jaimee Weiss of Dallas. set up in a tent, emceed the event and shared from their podcast, “Texas Wine and True Crime.” Diamond said they record once a week and have an episode every Saturday.
“We’re happy to be out and bring a little fun to the Salado festival,” Weiss said.