Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, a Republican candidate for Texas attorney general, will kick off his campaign tour of the state with a stop in Belton next week.
Bush’s visit to Belton on Monday, Jan. 17, was announced Tuesday on social media.
As part of the tour, Bush will visit every region of the state “to speak with patriots, law enforcement officers, border patrol agents, and religious and grassroots leaders on his plan to put the needs of our state first and fight back against federal overreach,” according to his campaign.
“The freedoms and values that our great state is built on are under attack. We need an Attorney General that will stand strong and win against the overreaching federal government to defend Texas,” Bush said in a news release. “Joe Biden is guilty of trampling on our individual liberties at the cost of Texans. But enough is enough. The government works for the people, not the other way around. It’s time that we remind D.C. and career politicians like Ken Paxton of that. As Texas Attorney General, my number one priority will be putting Texas first.”
Belton is the first of Bush’s initial dates across Texas, his campaign said. Following his Belton visit, Bush will stop in Houston, Georgetown, the Rio Grande Valley, Corpus Christi, San Angelo, San Marcos, West Texas and Williamson County, according to the release. Other stops will be added.
No details were immediately given on the Belton event. The campaign did not respond to a Telegram email Tuesday.
Bush is one of several Republicans running against current Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is seeking reelection. Other candidates include former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler.
Democrats are running for attorney general include Joe Jaworski, a Galveston lawyer and former mayor; Lee Merritt, a North Texas civil rights attorney who represented families in officer-involved shootings, including a Temple incident; and Rochelle Garza, a former American Civil Liberties Union lawyer from the Rio Grande Valley.
The Republican attorney general candidates are invited to speak at the Central Texas Republican Women meeting, scheduled for Monday at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton. The cost is $20, with registration beginning at 11 a.m. The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m.