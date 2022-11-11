Norway Art Activism

People look at Edvard Munch's "The Scream" at the National Gallery in Oslo, Norway, Sunday Jan. 13, 2019. On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, activists from the organization ''Stopp oljeletinga''tried to glue themselves to the frame.

 Heiko Junge

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norwegian police said two climate activists tried in vain Friday to glue themselves to Edvard Munch's 1893 masterpiece "The Scream" at an Oslo museum and no harm was reported to the painting of a waif-like figure appearing to scream.