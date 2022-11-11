COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norwegian police said two climate activists tried in vain Friday to glue themselves to Edvard Munch's 1893 masterpiece "The Scream" at an Oslo museum and no harm was reported to the painting of a waif-like figure appearing to scream.
Famed painting 'The Scream' targeted by climate activists
- By JAN M. OLSEN Associated Press
-
-
Tags
- Visual Arts
- Creative Works
- Arts
- Nude Art
- The Scream
- Scream
- Munch
- Oslo
- Edvard Munch
- Spokesperson
- National Gallery
- Norway
- Astrid Rem
- Oil And Gas
- Vincent Van Gogh
- Sunflowers
- Norwegian Police
- London
- Oil Exploration
- Girl With A Pearl Earring
- Major Producer
- Norwegian News Agency Ntb
- Johannes Vermeer
- National Museum Of Norway
- Denmark
- Europe
- Copenhagen
- Ntb
Most Popular
Articles
- Affidavit: Lake Belton area home was illegal marijuana dispensary
- Police arrest 1 in Temple store burglary
- Temple ISD provides counseling after student shooting death; police withhold victim’s name
- Police: 16-year-old dies from shooting injuries
- Letter to editor: Reader disapproves of Abbott's Latina niece calling him 'Tio' (uncle)
- Trailways leaves Killeen; Bell without passenger bus service
- Suspect shot during I-35 police pursuit; Temple, Troy officers on leave while Texas Rangers investigate
- 'I've never been so terrified': Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
- Morgan's Point Resort propositions split; Snyder leads Stryker for council seat
- Affidavit: Man created fake profile of ex-girlfriend to invite men to her home for sex