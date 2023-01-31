France Russia Ukraine War

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, center right, and Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov during Reznikov's official visit at the French Defense Ministry, in Paris.

 Julie Sebadelha

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine is pushing its Western allies to provide it with fighter jets, a week after winning pledges of sophisticated modern tanks to help it beat back Russia's invasion force after almost a year of fighting.