Troy water supplier allowed access to North Temple property
A couple living north of Temple in the county soon will have access to water after a Troy water supply company was allowed access to their property by Temple.
The Temple City Council voted unanimously last Thursday to authorize Little Elm Valley Water Supply Corporation access to a property within the city’s exclusive water retailing boundaries. The property is along Bottoms East Road and North General Bruce Drive, in Troy’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.
While the 79.1 acre property is in Troy’s ETJ, it still lies within Temple’s certificate of convenience and necessity boundaries, which gives it the exclusive right to sell water in the geographic area.
City officials said the reason the water supply company is being allowed access to the area is because Temple does not have any water lines close to the property. The city said the closest line the city owns is hundreds of feet away and the cost to extend it to the needed property would be significant.
With the city’s approval, Little Elm Valley now will be able to run a two-inch water line from an existing line bordering the property.
The city has allowed the water company the ability to continue to service the property until Temple’s infrastructure is extended far enough to service the land.
Fort Hood moves to mission-essential personnel only
FORT HOOD — Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commander, on Tuesday directed Fort Hood units to downgrade to “mission essential” personnel only to address COVID-19 concerns.
Individual unit commanders and directors will decide who is mission essential based on their unit’s mission, said Christopher Haug, Fort Hood spokesman. Soldiers and civilians deemed not mission essential are being told to shelter at home and continue to follow best practices and CDC guidance, according to the directive.
Efflandt said he was following the guidance of Lt. Gen. Pat White, III Corps and Fort Hood commander, who is currently deployed to Iraq. Efflandt also consulted with county and state leadership in Central Texas before issuing the order.
Tuesday’s order does not mean everyone can return home, Efflandt said.
“Mission support to the Department of Defense and the nation continues as an enduring priority alongside our COVID-19 response,” he said.