BELTON — Help will soon only be a single radio call away for Bell County Sheriff’s deputies combating area gang activity.
The Commissioners Court unanimously, in a 5-0 decision, approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Waco to allow the use of the city’s radio system. The agreement is meant to help the two entities communicate when working on anti-gang activities.
County officials said the agreement basically would allow local deputies to install the needed software to communicate with Waco officers.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the agreement would not cost the county any money, as it was just needed to officially move forward with the move.
“It is my understanding that there is no cost associated with this,” Blackburn said. “It is just a requirement that Waco feels, relative to the operation of their systems, that they must have an agreement to allow another department to access.”
The reason for the agreement between the city and the county coming now is the recent opening of a hub in Waco for the fighting of crime regionally.
Jeff Buuck, Bell County chief deputy, said the agreement will give the county about 60 radio slots which will go toward hand-held and car radios for deputies.
The work between the two agencies is not a task force, Buuck said, but rather a collaboration which acknowledges the nature of crime and gang activity throughout the state.
“We recognize that a lot of our violent crime is multi-jurisdictional in nature,” Buuck said. “We may have people who come down here to commit crimes from the Waco area, or vice versa. This just facilitates communication among agencies.”
While the two agencies will have access to the same channels, communication mainly will be restricted to operation or official business.
This will limit the number of deputies able to access the system to about 30, with each deputy having one car radio and one personal radio.
Buuck said radio communication works better than calling other officers currently, with radio channels being more secure and allowing quick communication between multiple people during an operation.
“We work a lot of joint operations and this just facilitates better communications during those investigations where we share resources,” Buuck said.