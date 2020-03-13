A robbery attempt was foiled Wednesday afternoon when two victims fought back against the would-be robbers, police said.
The two victims said two unknown males tried to rob them at gunpoint. The victims got one of the firearms before the robbers left, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
One victim was struck in the head with a firearm and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with minor injuries, Weems said.
Weapon taken during vehicle burglary
A firearm was allegedly stolen taken from a burglarized red 2018 Ford F-150 Tuesday night, Weems said.
The truck was in the 500 block of Cross Drive.
The victim believed the truck was locked.