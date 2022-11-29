Houston-Water

John Beezley, of Bonham, carts out several cases of water after learning that a boil water notice was issued for the entire city of Houston on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Walmart on S. Post Oak Road in Houston.

 Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle/AP

HOUSTON — Houston officials lifted an order Tuesday that had called for more than 2 million people in the nation's fourth-largest city to boil their tap water before drinking or using it.