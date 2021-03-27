An ongoing bat crisis triggered by mid-February’s extreme cold likely will affect Texas for decades with increased insect numbers and higher food prices, according to state experts.
Extreme winter weather killed more than 70,000 bats in Texas, including thousands in the Temple area, according to Amanda Lollar of the Weatherford-based Bat World Sanctuary, a global bat rescue agency.
“We continue to see dead bats in Temple and around the state,” Lollar said. “Some of the bats that died during the storm may just now be falling from their roosts. Their ankles lock when they die so bats may hang upside down for long periods of time after death. They may just be falling.”
A large colony of Mexican free-tailed bats reside under the H.K. Dodgen bridge over Interstate 35, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife mammalogist Jonah Evans, and many have died. As more and more colonies are checked around the state, the number of dead bats could soar.
Bat carcasses could be seen under the I-35 bridge immediately after the storm, but Texas Department of Transportation crews removed them. Now more bat bodies can be seen.
While some of the new carcasses are from bats that died during the cold spell, many are fresh.
“Bats are starving to death,” Lollar said. “The cold weather killed their food source — insects. Until insect populations rebuild, bats will continue to suffer.”
“Prior to the freeze, bats did an excellent job of controlling insect populations in Temple and across the state,” she said. “We’ve lost a lot of our insect control for years to come.”
Lollar said bats repopulate slowly.
“A female (Mexican free-tailed) bat has one baby every year for about 20 years,” she said. “It will take years for populations to rebuild.”
While bat population growth will be slow, insects will rebound at a much faster rate.
“Texas likely will have severe bug problems for years,” Lollar said. “People don’t realize the important role bats play in insect control.”
Evans and Lollar said bats do a lot more than keep mosquito populations down. They also protect crops from harmful bugs and allow farmers to grow produce without the use of chemicals.
“In the past, bats saved Texas farmers an estimated $1 billion a year on insecticides to protect crops,” Lollar said. “Now that many of the bats are gone, there will be increased use of these harmful chemicals, and that means more pollution in soil and in streams.”
But pollution isn’t the only downside to increased use of insecticides, experts said.
“The price of food likely will skyrocket,” Lollar said. “It will cost more to grow crops for human and animal consumption.”
According to Evans, Mexican free-tailed bats are the most common bat in Texas.
“They live in large groups — like the colony under the I-35 bridge — and they are often in public places,” he said. “It’s evident they took a hit.”
Evans said Texas is home for many other bat species, including several that live in isolation.
“Red bats, spotted bats, evening bats, ghost-faced bats — these aren’t very common and there’s no way to tell how many were killed,” he said. “We’re hoping we have survivors of each species.”
Evans said crews have found dead bats across the state, and huge colonies in Temple, Georgetown, Austin, Houston and San Antonio were affected by the prolonged deep freeze.
“The cold temperatures were just something that most species and most people in Texas have not seen before and not experienced before, so the impact on various species of wildlife has been significant,” Evans said.