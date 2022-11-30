Kardashian Ye Divorce

Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards in New York. Kardashian and Ye have reached a settlement in their divorce, averting a trial that had been set for next month.

 Evan Agostini

LOS ANGELES — Kim Kardashian and Ye have reached a settlement in their divorce, averting a trial that had been set for next month, court documents filed Tuesday showed.