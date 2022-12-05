Migrants

A group of migrants disembark from a pickup Aug. 25, 2021, after being apprehended by Department of Public Safety officers at a train depot in Spofford. U.S. Border Patrol agents took into custody women and children found with the same group.

 Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Many of the thousands of migrants arrested on trespassing charges under Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security operation have been locked up in Texas prisons only after U.S. Border Patrol agents handed them over to state police, according to a new complaint to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.