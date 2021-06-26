There was a nice breeze and children ran wild in the splash pad Saturday afternoon at Miller Park.
“A Glimpse of God’s Lavished Love” is what Tiffani Conner, director of Being His Hands and Feet Ministry, called the well-attended community event. It was aimed at the homeless, foster families, single parents and anyone struggling, she said.
“It’s basically a time for them to come and set the weight of the world down and enjoy God’s goodness,” she said.
Along with games for the children, there was a free clothing boutique where people could choose two outfits and shoes.
“We’re also doing free haircuts and nails for the ladies,” she said. “There are all kinds of different churches out here that have partnered with us. We also have a lot of different Christian entertainment and a lot of great food being provided.”
Free hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage, pizza, fried chicken, sweet tea and bottled water were on the menu.
“This is something that God said, ‘This is something I want you to do,’ and he has kind of laid out the whole game plan for it,” she said. “It’s a way that we have brought the community together to be God’s hands and feet like he’s called us to.”
The ministry is a little over a year old, she said.
“What we’re doing is meeting individuals’ immediate needs so we can help them establish eternal relationships with our Father.”
A big group of people from Temple, Belton and Killeen have come together through the ministry, she said. Among those pitching in to help Saturday, she said, were Aware Central Texas, Not Alone Ministries, Impact Church and Ark to Freedom.
Chastity Simpson of Belton was set up under an awning with a group of fellow knitters, “Crochet for a Cause.” They gave away beanies and other items. Simpson said cancer patients who are undergoing chemo find every room too cold and welcome the beanies.
“This is our first summer event, because most people don’t like crocheted wearables in the summer,” she said. “Lap blankets are more popular in the winter, but some people still like them.”
Nearby, Dee Mask, a Harker Heights cosmetologist, worked on a lady’s hair. Under the same canopy, Paige Rinn of Temple applied fingernail polish for Barbara Howard of Temple. Rinn said it was her first set of the day and the polish was donated.
Someone at work told Howard about the event, she said, and she thought she might get her hair edged.
Maria B. Johnson of Killeen, a volunteer with Being His Helping Hands and Feet Ministry, was helping to give away clothing and shoes.
“This is just a portion of what we have in our donation house,” she said. “We have men’s women’s and children’s clothing and shoes — we even have stuff for babies in here. This is a great outreach and we’re letting them take up to five articles of clothing.”