Oil and gas wells

A drilling site in South Texas. A new report found that the Texas oil and gas industry has pumped PFAS — a “forever chemical” linked to birth defects, cancer and other diseases — into more than 1,000 fracked wells across the state.

 Tamir Kalifa for The Texas Tribune

At first, they were considered miracle chemicals: perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, developed by 3M in the 1930s, could keep scrambled eggs from sticking to a frying pan. They could make rainwater roll right off a jacket, and when added to fire-fighting foams, put out major fires quickly.