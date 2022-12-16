Germany Aquarium Bursts

Debris lay in front of a hotel in Berlin, Germany. German police say a huge fish tank in the center of Berlin has burst, causing a wave of devastation in and around the Sea Life tourist attraction. 

 Christoph Soeder

BERLIN — A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and more than a thousand tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday.