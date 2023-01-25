Journalist's Arrest Lawsuit

Priscilla Villarreal, an online journalist from Laredo, Texas, stands outside the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals building in New Orleans on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, after the court heard arguments in her lawsuit, which says she was wrongfully arrested by Laredo and Webb County authorities in 2017 for seeking information from police. The criminal charge against her was dismissed by a Texas judge in 2018. (AP Photo/Kevin McGill)

 Kevin McGill | Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An online citizen journalist from Texas asked federal appeals court judges Wednesday to revive her lawsuit against authorities who her arrested for seeking and obtaining nonpublic information from police — a case that has drawn attention from national media organizations and free speech advocates.