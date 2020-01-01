Attic fire damages Temple house
Temple firefighters responded Wednesday to a reported residential structure fire at 2906 Ruggles Loop.
Firefighters arrived to find light smoke and flames coming from the attic of a single-story house, according to a Temple Fire & Rescue news release. The fire was located in the garage area of the structure and quickly extinguished. Fire damage was confined to the wall and attic, with light smoke damage through the home.
Occupants of the home were at the residence at the time of the fire and had evacuated prior to the department’s arrival. No injuries were reported.
Temple Fire & Rescue investigators determined the fire started in the attic of the home, but the exact cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
Temple EMS, Temple Police and Oncor Electric all responded and assisted.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with eight units and 23 personnel, including investigators. The call was dispatched at 12:56 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 1:01 p.m. The fire was reported under control at 1:21 p.m. All units cleared the scene at 2:41 p.m.
Belton woman dies in Kansas plane crash
An investigation continues after a small plane crashed during takeoff from an airport near Kansas City, killing the pilot and a passenger.
The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victims as the pilot, Jonathan J. Vannatta, 48, of Maumelle, Ark., and Darcy L. Matthews, 43, of Belton. The Federal Aviation Administration registry lists Vannatta as co-owner of the plane.
The accident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson County Executive Airport. The plane was on fire when emergency responders arrived.
FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro said the single-engine Mooney M20S crashed “under unknown circumstances” shortly after departing from the airport.