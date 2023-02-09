APTOPIX Turkey Syria Earthquake

Rescuers carry Zeynep Polat, pulled out from a collapsed building days after the earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey.

ANTAKYA, Turkey — Tens of thousands of people who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires in the bitter cold and clamored for food and water Thursday, three days after the temblor hit Turkey and Syria and killed more than 19,300.