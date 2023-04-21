Women's health

Patients wait to be seen at the People’s Community Clinic in Austin, which provides state-subsidized women’s health services to low-income women, on July 15, 2014.

 Callie Richmond for The Texas Tribune

The Texas House passed a bill Friday that would allow low-income moms to stay on Medicaid for a full year after childbirth. The bill was approved with bipartisan support in a 132-8 vote. All of the votes against the bill were from Republicans; four Republicans who voted no on preliminary passage Thursday switched their votes to support the legislation Friday.