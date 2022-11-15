Abortion Kentucky

Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., right, asks a question to the Kentucky Solicitor General as Justice Lisabeth Hughes listens during arguments before the court whether to temporarily pause the state's abortion ban in Frankfort, Ky.

 Timothy D. Easley

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A week after Kentucky voters rejected an anti-abortion ballot measure, the state's Supreme Court on Tuesday weighed the constitutionality of a statewide ban approved by the Legislature in a case that seems destined to become a defining moment for abortion rights in the state.