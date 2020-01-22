KILLEEN — A Bell County grand jury Wednesday handed down a murder indictment against a Washington, D.C., man accused of shooting and killing a man in October in Killeen.
Bryan Jamal Dunn, 25, remained in the Bell County Jail this week in lieu of a $1 million bond on the first-degree felony charge.
Dunn was arrested after police said he shot Luis Eddie Cosme, 48, at a Killeen home on Oct. 30, 2019, reportedly after an argument about a woman.
Police said Dunn was abusive to a woman during her visit to Washington, D.C., to see him days before the shooting, the arrest affidavit said.