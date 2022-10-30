Election 2022 Abortion

Joan Wagnon, left, former Kansas Democratic Party Chair and state Revenue Secretary, speaks during a rally Oct. 13 for a new group, Keep Kansas Free, while former Insurance Commissioner Sandy Praeger, right, a Republican, watches outside the statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The group formed to urge voters who support abortion rights to back like-minded candidates and retain Kansas Supreme Court justices on the bench as ways to protect abortion access.

 John Hanna/Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. — The online commercials in a state Senate race in some Raleigh, N.C., suburbs make an ominous claim, similar to one repeated across the country ahead of the Nov. 8 election: The Republican candidate “wants to strip away our reproductive rights.”