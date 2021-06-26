BELTON — The fireworks have already started as far as Belton’s weeklong Fourth of July celebration is concerned.
Scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, the downtown street party jumped the gun a bit, with people thronging the intersection of Central Avenue and East Street at the Bell County Courthouse. Jesse Garces and his band, Pression, of Dallas, warmed up with “Se Baila Asi,” which translates: “Dance Like This.”
Garces said the band — with six guys and two girl dancers — plays everything from contemporary to modern to Latin music.
“We like to read crowds,” he said before they opened at 7 p.m. “We’ll probably start with some blues or old Texas rock and then move a little bit into our Spanish music.”
The last time they were here, two years ago, he said things went very well.
“It was our first time here,” he said. “We loved the crowd. We got accepted with open arms and it was awesome. We’re so excited to be back.”
Randy Pittenger, president of the Belton Chamber of Commerce, said he was pleased with the early crowd and described the party as a “family friendly event.”
“It’s surreal to be able to do this,” he said. “Last year we weren’t able. Our sponsors have made this happen.”
The city wants people to come to Belton and new businesses are opening, he said.
“The Chamber of Commerce is about making this a great place to live, work, shop and raise a family,” he said.
Some of the upcoming events this next week that he named were the carnival in Liberty Park and the rodeo at the Bell County Expo Center. At 9 a.m. Saturday there will be a ceremony at the courthouse. The Fourth of July Parade will start at 10 a.m. at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. The God and Country celebration will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the First Baptist Church of Belton. And the celebration will close that evening with a gathering at Schoepf’s Barbecue.
The people in the crowd drifted around, visited booths, sampled Lowe’s Legs, and lined up for pina coladas. Stacy McGinnis, a supervisor with the Extraco Banks location in Belton, said she and her co-workers were out supporting the community.
“We’re all about family,” she said. “This is our kind of party.”
Behind the booth, on the courthouse lawn, people participated in a bean bag toss for a small prize. Extraco was also giving piggy banks to all the children and promising them a treat if they visited the bank on a week day.
“We’re one of the main sponsors, and we come every year,” she said.
At the next booth, Mika Acosta, marketing assistant with First Community Title, watched some of her co-workers do face painting for the children. A butterfly, a dog, an Among Us character—these were some of the designs.
Eddie Booth of Belton and family members, at the invitation of Pittenger, had a booth to raise money for his son and father-in-law in regard to a house fire that occurred on May 12. They were selling stickers and accepting donations.
Strollers signed up for a free barbecue grill at the Vista Real Estate booth.
Tara and Keith Moore, owners of Moore Air, passed out hand-held fans. She said they had a cooling tent available in case anyone needed relief from the heat.
“We support our community,” he said.