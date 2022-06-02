A gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, police said, the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.
The shooting occurred Wednesday on the campus of Saint Francis Health System.
The victims and gunman were found on the second floor of a medical office where an orthopedic clinic is located, police said. The shooter, whose name has not been released, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said.
All appointments at the orthopedic clinic were canceled through Friday.
It was unclear what prompted the deadly assault in Tulsa, Dalgleish said. Authorities later executed a search warrant at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa, in connection with the investigation, police said.
"It appears both weapons at one point or another were fired on the scene," Dalgleish said. "The officers who arrived were hearing shots in the building, and that's what led them to the second floor."
Police responded to the call about three minutes after dispatchers received the report at 4:52 p.m. and made contact with the gunman roughly five minutes later, at 5:01 p.m. Dalgleish said.
Police and hospital officials said they were not ready to identify the dead.
St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building, which houses outpatient clinics and other medical offices.
"This campus is sacred ground for our community," said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. "For decades, this campus has been a place where heroes come to work every day to save the lives of people in our community."
Bynum added: "Right now, my thoughts are with the victims. If we want to have a policy discussion, that is something to be had in the future, but not tonight."