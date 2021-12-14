Central Freight Lines of Waco is shutting down after almost a century of delivering items across the United States.
News reports said it will leave more than 2,000 people out of work.
The company website said, "Central Freight Lines is winding down its business. As of Monday December 13, we will no longer be picking up freight.We will continue to deliver the freight we have in our system. Thank you."
Also on the site was that Central Freight Lines was awarded the Global Tranz 2020 Multi Regional Carrier of the year and Central Freight Lines makes the FreightWaves "Haul of Fame.”
Rising costs played a part. On June 1, Central Freight Lines announced a 6.9% general rate increase.