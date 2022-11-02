South Africa Ethiopia Tigray Crisis

Lead negotiator for Ethiopia’s government, Redwan Hussein, left, shakes hands with lead Tigray negotiator Getachew Reda, as Kenya's former president, Uhuru Kenyatta looks on, after the peace talks.

 Themba Hadebe

PRETORIA, South Africa — Ethiopia's warring sides agreed Wednesday to a permanent cessation of hostilities in a 2-year conflict whose victims could be counted in the hundreds of thousands, but enormous challenges lie ahead, including getting all parties to lay down arms or withdraw.