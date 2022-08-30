Energy dispute

A pipeline company threatened to cut off natural gas to five power plants run by Vistra, whose Midlothian power plant is seen here, over a financial dispute — before agreeing Thursday to continue selling gas to Vistra for an undetermined length of time. 

 Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

A year and a half after a severe winter storm nearly collapsed the state’s power grid, Texas oil and gas regulators approved new rules Tuesday that would require natural gas companies to properly prepare their equipment for extreme weather.