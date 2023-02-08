El Paso Shooting

El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment on Oct. 10, 2019, in El Paso.

 Briana Sanchez/El Paso Times/AP

More than 3½ years after he walked into the Cielo Vista Walmart, massacred 23 people and broke El Paso’s heart, Patrick Crusius pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to various hate crimes and weapons charges.