Sexual Misconduct Danny Masterson

Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court. Opening statements are set to begin soon in the trial of the “That ’70s Show” actor, who is charged with raping three women about 20 years ago.

 Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES — A woman broke down on the witness stand Wednesday while giving graphic testimony about a 2003 night when she said she emerged from unconsciousness to find actor Danny Masterson raping her.