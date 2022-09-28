Gun

A person loads a revolver. Texas is gearing up to fight a judge’s ruling that the state can’t ban adults under 21 from carrying handguns, a surprising move that’s drawing anger from some gun rights groups.

 Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune

