Temple resident Shomari Cooper, a machinist’s mate (auxiliary) first class and a talent scout assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Hollywood Park, Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center Alamo City, was awarded two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals at Navy Talent Acquisition Group’s San Antonio headquarters, the Navy announced.
Cooper, who joined the Navy in 2012, also was recognized as NTAG San Antonio’s Enlisted Nuclear Recruiter of the Year for fiscal year 2020, the Navy said.
“Being recognized with the award is humbling,” Cooper said in a news release. “San Antonio has awesome people with whom I had the pleasure of putting into the Navy. It was totally a team effort.”
NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers, which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas.
Cooper’s next assignment will be as the leading petty officer, auxiliary division, aboard the USS Columbus (SSN-762), which is homeported in Newport News, Va.