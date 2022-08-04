Dead Zone Mississppi River

This undated photo provided LUMCON shows Nancy Rabalais recording data during a cruise aboard the R/V Pelican in the Gulf of Mexico to study hypoxia. Authorities say a relatively sluggish Mississippi River has led to a smaller than average dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico — an area where there's too little oxygen to support marine life. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says 2022 measurement cruise found it to be 3,275 square miles. That's just under 70 percent of the area predicted in early June. (LUMCON via AP)

NEW ORLEANS — Drought made the Mississippi River sluggish and led to a smaller than average dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico — an area where there’s too little oxygen to support marine life, the scientist who's been measuring it for decades said Wednesday.