Are you prepared for an emergency?
If not, this weekend might be the time to invest in preparation supplies — with no sales tax charged this weekend.
“Natural disasters will continue to happen,” the Texas Comptroller website said. “Prepare yourself during the 2023 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday for emergencies that can cause physical damage like hurricanes, flash floods and wildfires. You can purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax free during the sales tax holiday. There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, and you do not need to give an exemption certificate to claim the exemption.”
The tax free holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday and ends at midnight on Monday.
Gov. Greg Abbott encouraged Texans to participate in this year’s tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies.
“One of the best ways for Texans to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their property in the event of severe weather is to have an appropriate stock of emergency supplies on hand,” Abbott said. “This weekend, I encourage all Texans to take advantage of tax-free purchases on emergency supplies, like first aid kids and fire extinguishers, so that they can be prepared for any potential severe weather threats that may come their way.”
Senate Bill 905, signed into law by Abbott in 2015, established Texas’ annual Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend for sales either online or in person.
Emergency preparation supplies that qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price include portable generators; emergency ladders; hurricane shutters; axes; batteries; can openers; carbon monoxide detectors; coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric; fire extinguishers; first aid kits; fuel containers; ground anchor systems and tie-down kits; hatchets; ice products - reusable and artificial; candles, flashlights and lanterns; mobile telephone batteries and chargers; two-way and weather band radios; smoke detectors; and tarps and plastic sheeting.
For more information, visit https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-1017.php