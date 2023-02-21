Mardi Gras

Revelers cheer as the Krewe of Orpheus rolls through New Orleans the night before Mardi Gras, known as Lundi Gras.

 Dorthy Ray

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans' annual Carnival season entered its ebullient crescendo Tuesday with thousands of revelers gathering in the French Quarter and lining miles of parade routes in a citywide Mardi Gras celebration underpinned this year by violent crime concerns and political turmoil.