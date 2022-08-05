Streaming services

A group of Texas cities has sued Netflix and other streaming services, claiming the companies owe cities years' worth of unpaid franchise fees. 

 Jakub Porzycki | NurPhoto via REUTERS

A lawsuit filed Thursday by 25 Texas cities claims that Disney, Hulu and Netflix have for years stiffed the cities out of dollars the streaming giants are required to pay under state law — and now cities are coming to collect.