Texas Department of Public Safety

Numerous Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles are parked at a Best Western hotel in Del Rio on July 23, 2021. 

 Miguel Gutierrez Jr. | The Texas Tribune

The Texas Department of Public Safety is scrapping its proposal for a $1.2 billion state-of-the-art active-shooter training facility, aiming instead at a much lower target of $381.5 million to update its current campus with housing and renovated buildings, DPS Director Steve McCraw said this week.