Indonesia Bali Bomber Released

Police officers inspect the ruins of a nightclub destroyed by a bomb blast in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. 

 STR

JAKARTA, Indonesia — An Islamic militant convicted of making the explosives used in the 2002 Bali bombings that killed over 200 people was paroled Wednesday after serving about half of his original 20-year prison sentence despite strong objections by Australia, which lost scores of citizens in the Indonesian attacks.