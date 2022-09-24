Tropical Weather Canada

People work to drag a fallen tree limb from their street as post tropical storm Fiona causes widespread damage in Halifax on Saturday. Strong rains and winds lashed the Atlantic Canada region as Fiona closed in.

 Darren Calabrese

TORONTO — Fiona washed houses into the sea, tore the roofs off others and knocked out power to the vast majority of two Canadian provinces as it made landfall before dawn Saturday as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone.