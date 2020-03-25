FORT HOOD — Nearly 300 Fort Hood medical soldiers are deploying Fort Dix, N.J., and will help battle the coronavirus outbreak in the New York area, Fort Hood officials said.
The soldiers will work in New York City to fight against the spread of COVID-19.
The first group of medical soldiers — about 25 of them — deployed Wednesday to battle COVID-19. The soldiers are with the 9th Hospital Center, 1st Medical Brigade, according to a news release from Fort Hood officials. The other 275 will leave in the coming days, according to the release.
“As the United States military’s oldest and largest medical brigade, we stand ready to support the people of the United States in their time of need,” Col. Robert Howe, 1st Medical Bri-gade Commander, said in the release from Fort Hood.
The unit has robust medical capabilities and a self-sustaining hospital, the release said. The unit also can provide routine care to surgical care, and has 240 hospital beds.