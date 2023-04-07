Homeschool Co-op

Elementary students learn about amphibians at REACH Homeschool Co-op in Clear Lake on Oct. 14, 2022.

 Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune

A bill that would create a program to let parents use state funds to pay for private schools — a longtime conservative goal, a top cause of Gov. Greg Abbott in this legislative session and a big concern for public education advocates — was approved in the Texas Senate on Thursday, moving one step closer to a House vote.